Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 607.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 787,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

