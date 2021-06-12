Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,925 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of MRC Global worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $17,279,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.94 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $902.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

