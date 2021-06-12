Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.42 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.24.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

