Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 41,525 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $40.69 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

