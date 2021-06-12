Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

ANF stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

