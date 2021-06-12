Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

