9,401 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23.

