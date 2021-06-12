920 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

