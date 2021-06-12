$9.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 billion and the highest is $9.65 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Magna International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. 818,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

