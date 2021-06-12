815,000 Shares in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Purchased by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 815,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Fluidigm makes up 2.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned 1.09% of Fluidigm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fluidigm by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fluidigm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fluidigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.10 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $457.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

