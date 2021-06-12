79,020 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

NRACU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.