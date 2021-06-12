$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $347.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.25 million to $362.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.72 million, with estimates ranging from $376.25 million to $451.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

