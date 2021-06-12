7,850 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

