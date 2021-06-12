$769.19 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $769.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $550.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock worth $1,331,889 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 939,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,843. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

