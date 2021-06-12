71,328 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,000. Ralph Lauren comprises about 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $122.73. 618,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,468. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

