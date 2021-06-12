577 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 577 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

