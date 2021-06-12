$459.36 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $459.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the highest is $476.70 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 5,697,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,558. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

