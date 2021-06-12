$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

