38,962 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

