32,671 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,143,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

