$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

