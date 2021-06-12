$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,668. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

