22,646 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,275,465 shares of company stock valued at $79,081,691 and sold 731,572 shares valued at $44,577,861. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

