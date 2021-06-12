20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes $969,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

