20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.