20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for 2.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $59.40 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

