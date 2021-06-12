20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

