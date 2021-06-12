20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

