$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.25. 427,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.