18,970 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

