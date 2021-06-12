$177.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $177.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the highest is $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 816,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

