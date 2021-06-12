17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.27 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 27.73

17 Education & Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 299 1096 1391 38 2.41

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 60.44%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group peers beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

