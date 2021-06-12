16,170 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $13,271,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

