1,514 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

