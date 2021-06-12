$15.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,975. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

