$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $148.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after buying an additional 90,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.22. 850,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,478. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

