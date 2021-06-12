14,086 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.60 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.