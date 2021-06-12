1,345 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

