13,325 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NTST stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $942.17 million and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

