$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce sales of $13.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million.

MCHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.75 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

