$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $12.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $4.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $60.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. 183,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,221. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $690.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

