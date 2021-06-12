111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-470.10 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:YI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 144,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,027. 111 has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

