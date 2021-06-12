-$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings per share of ($1.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($2.26). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

