$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 29.77. 545,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,637. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

