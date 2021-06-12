$1.06 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.79. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($5.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

CAR traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.24. 1,460,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,112. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

