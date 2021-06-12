$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.53. 995,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,675. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.