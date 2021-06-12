$0.79 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.10. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BOOT stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

