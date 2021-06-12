$0.79 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.10. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BOOT stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.