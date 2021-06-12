$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. CONMED reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold a total of 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61. CONMED has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

