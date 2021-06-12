-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galecto.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,889,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Galecto has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

