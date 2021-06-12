$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 258,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

